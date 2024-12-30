India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 1.49 lakh equity shares under ESOP

India Shelter Finance Corporation has allotted 1,49,090 equity shares of Rs. 5/- each pursuant to exercise of Employee Stock Options under the ESOP Schemes of the Company.
The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 537,862,495 consisting of 107,572,499 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 538,607,945 consisting of 107,721,589 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each.
