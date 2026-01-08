Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 23,865 equity shares under ESOP

India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 23,865 equity shares under ESOP

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 12:16 PM IST
India Shelter Finance Corporation has allotted 23,865 equity shares under ESOP on 08 January 2026. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 543,102,730 consisting of 108,620,546 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 543,222,055 consisting of 108,644,411 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

BHEL commences supply of underslung traction converters for Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project

BHEL commences supply of underslung traction converters for Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project

Vardhman Special Steels allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Vardhman Special Steels allots 1.23 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Dollar index advances well above 98 mark; US jobs data in focus

Dollar index advances well above 98 mark; US jobs data in focus

INR slips from one-week high but stays afloat Rs 90 per dollar mark

INR slips from one-week high but stays afloat Rs 90 per dollar mark

Nifty trades below 26,000 level; IT shares decline

Nifty trades below 26,000 level; IT shares decline

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWTC Points Table 2025-27IMD Weather Forecast TodayStocks to Buy TodayUS Denmark Greenland TalksGold and Silver Price Today500% Tariff on IndiaStock Market Before Budget 2026Seeds Bill