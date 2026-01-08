India Shelter Finance Corporation allots 23,865 equity shares under ESOP
India Shelter Finance Corporation has allotted 23,865 equity shares under ESOP on 08 January 2026. The paid-up share capital of the Company has accordingly increased from Rs. 543,102,730 consisting of 108,620,546 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each to Rs. 543,222,055 consisting of 108,644,411 equity shares having a face value of Rs. 5/- each.
First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 12:04 PM IST