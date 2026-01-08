Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index advances well above 98 mark; US jobs data in focus

Dollar index advances well above 98 mark; US jobs data in focus

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 11:50 AM IST

Dollar index ascends well into mid 98 mark on Thursday after the ISM reported on Wednesday that the US Services PMI rose to 54.4 in December from 52.6 in November. This figure came in stronger than the expectation of 52.3. JOLTS Job Openings came in at 7.146 million in November. Meanwhile, ADP Employment Change showed an increase of 41,000 jobs in December, following a revised decline of 29,000 in November. Investors now turn attention to weekly jobless claims due Thursday and the December employment report on Friday for further cues on possible Federal stance going ahead. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies was quoting at 98.45, marginally higher on the day.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

INR slips from one-week high but stays afloat Rs 90 per dollar mark

INR slips from one-week high but stays afloat Rs 90 per dollar mark

Nifty trades below 26,000 level; IT shares decline

Nifty trades below 26,000 level; IT shares decline

Allied Blenders appoints Scotch whisky specialist Dr. Martin Leonard as Consultant

Allied Blenders appoints Scotch whisky specialist Dr. Martin Leonard as Consultant

Texmaco Rail commissions Hydro-Mechanical systems for Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project

Texmaco Rail commissions Hydro-Mechanical systems for Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric Project

RailTel secures Rs 102-cr PFMS IT infrastructure order

RailTel secures Rs 102-cr PFMS IT infrastructure order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 11:40 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayNifty OutlookStocks to buy todayAjit Mishra stock callGold and Silver Rate TodayStray Dogs CaseOPPO Reno 15 Series Launching TodayUS Move on Venezuela OilPersonal Finance