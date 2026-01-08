Thursday, January 08, 2026 | 12:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BHEL commences supply of underslung traction converters for Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project

BHEL commences supply of underslung traction converters for Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2026 | 12:16 PM IST

Bharat Heavy Electricals (BHEL) has achieved a major milestone in its 'Make in India' initiatives for the rail transportation sector by commencing supply of underslung traction converters for the prestigious Vande Bharat Sleeper Train project being executed by BHEL led consortium with TRSL.

Significantly, this marks BHEL's strategic entry into the semi-high-speed propulsion segment. The traction converters are being despatched to Kolkata for final assembly of the Vande Bharat Sleeper Trains. In addition, other major propulsion equipment such as traction motors and transformers for these trains have been developed and manufactured by its Bhopal and Jhansi units.

Equipped with state-of-the-art IGBT-based traction converters, the underslung design places the propulsion equipment beneath the train car, freeing up significant onboard space for passenger amenities and increasing the overall payload capacity of the train.

 

Key highlights of the propulsion system include operational speed of up to 160 kmph with design speed of 176 kmph, and high-efficiency power conversion utilizing advanced thermal management to ensure reliability during long-distance overnight journeys.

First Published: Jan 08 2026 | 12:00 PM IST

