India' sugar output seen up around 9% on year

The Indian Sugar & Bio-energy Manufacturers Association (ISMA) has released its third advance estimates of sugar production for the 202526 sugar season (SS 202526), following a comprehensive review conducted during the meeting of its Executive Committee held on 25th February 2026, media reports noted. The Committee observed that sugarcane yield in Uttar Pradesh is lower than earlier projections. In major sugarcane-growing regions of Maharashtra and Karnataka, it is observed that yields per unit area are lower than initially expected, despite reasonable sugar recovery. India's sugar production has been revised down 5.57% to 32.40 million tonne for the 2025-26 marketing year. The third advance estimate, released after an executive committee meeting, follows a second projection of 34.35 million tonnes. Output last year was 29.62 million tonnes, which means that current projection is still marking a rise of 9.38% on year.

