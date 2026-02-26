Thursday, February 26, 2026 | 12:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Feb 26 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Tejas Networks Ltd, KSB Ltd, Balu Forge Industries Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 February 2026.

Tejas Networks Ltd, KSB Ltd, Balu Forge Industries Ltd and SpiceJet Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 26 February 2026.

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare India Ltd soared 15.09% to Rs 4610.15 at 11:45 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 51089 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1121 shares in the past one month.

 

Tejas Networks Ltd spiked 12.13% to Rs 356.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 24.86 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

KSB Ltd surged 10.42% to Rs 793.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3939 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

KSB share price

KSB shares zoom 11% on posting healthy Q4 results; PAT up 11% YoY

Cholamandalam Investment shares in focus

Cholamandalam Invest drops 7%; Tube Investments, CG Power up 3%; Here's why

Kylian Mbappe, Kylian, Mbappe

Injured Mbappe nearing return as Madrid plan ahead after Benfica victory

E2E Networks share price, qip

E2E Networks shares rise 4% as company launches QIP at ₹2,630 floor price

Achraf Hakimi

PSG start Hakimi against Monaco in UCL a day after rape case trial ruling

Balu Forge Industries Ltd exploded 10.00% to Rs 490.75. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.93 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.1 lakh shares in the past one month.

SpiceJet Ltd advanced 8.63% to Rs 15.73. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 432.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 276.35 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Capillary Technologies to acquire Mastercard-subsidiary Session M Inc. for $20 million

Capillary Technologies to acquire Mastercard-subsidiary Session M Inc. for $20 million

LTIMindtree collaborates with NVIDIA to modernize India's national tax analytics platform

LTIMindtree collaborates with NVIDIA to modernize India's national tax analytics platform

Coforge partners with VHC Health

Coforge partners with VHC Health

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Lamotrigine tablets

Alembic Pharma gets USFDA nod for Lamotrigine tablets

Sensex gains 230 pts; pharma shares rally for 5th day

Sensex gains 230 pts; pharma shares rally for 5th day

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 26 2026 | 12:04 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayClean MAx Enviro IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Price TodayMark Carney India VisitPerplexity ComputerAmitabh Kant BS ManthanSamsung Galaxy S26 Series LaunchedThe Bluff OTT ReleasePersonal Finance