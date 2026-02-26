Capacite Infraprojects bags Rs 537-cr LOI from TenX Realty for Thane projects

Capacite Infraprojects said that it has received a letter of intent (LOI) from TenX Realty (on behalf of Raymond) for a total contract value of approximately Rs 537 crore.

The order covers the construction of Towers F, G, NTA, and a retail building as part of the Address by GS-3 Project and Invictus-2 Project in Thane (West), Maharashtra.

The contract reinforces Capacite Infraprojects focus on large-scale residential and commercial development projects in urban locations, leveraging its expertise in construction and project management.

Rahul Katyal, Managing Director said, We are thrilled to have beenentrusted by our valued client, Raymond's Realty Division, with repeat orders through TenX Realty (step-down subsidiary of Raymond). We're delighted by the repeat orders, showcasing our strong partnership and dedication to exceptional service. With a strong track record of project delivery, we're confident in our ability to meet timelines and exceed client expectations. At Capacit'e, we're dedicated to expanding our portfolio with quality orders and showcasing our growing expertise in project execution.

Capacit'e Infraprojects is primarily engaged in the EPC business and provides turnkey solutions for housing, high rises, super high rises, speciality buildings and urban infrastructure. The company offers these services to leading real-estate and government bodies in India.

The company reported a 3.8% decline in consolidated net profit to ₹50.02 crore in Q3 FY26, even as revenue from operations rose 14.4% to ₹675.42 crore compared to Q3 FY25.

The scrip fell 0.77% to Rs 251.40 on the BSE.

