Capillary Technologies to acquire Mastercard-subsidiary Session M Inc. for $20 million

Capillary Technologies India has announced the acquisition of Session M Inc., a U.S.-based loyalty and customer engagement platform, from payments giant Mastercard Inc. in an all-cash deal valued at approximately $20 million.

Session M Inc, founded in 2011, is a wholly owned subsidiary of US-based Mastercard Inc. The company is a leading cloud-based loyalty and engagement platform that empowers brands to have digitalized and seamless engagement through best in-class product suite offerings. It serves customers in industires such as food and beverages, consumer goods / retail, airlines, oil and gas and has presence in North America along with LATAM and APAC markets. The company had recorded turnover of $50.5 million in CY2025.

In a regulatory filing made during market hours today, the company said that its board of directors has approved a strategic investment into its wholly owned subsidiary, Capillary Pte. Ltd., to facilitate the purchase of 100% shareholding in in Session M Inc.

The transaction also includes the acquisition of Session M Czech Republic s.r.o., further expanding Capillary's European footprint. The deal is being executed through a multi-layered structure involving Capillary Pte. Ltd. and its step-down subsidiary, Capillary Technologies LLC.

The proposed acquisition is part of Capillarys inorganic growth plans to strengthen its presence in the North American, LATAM loyalty markets and adds to its APAC portfolio.

Further, the complementary business model, coupled with long-tenured blue-chip clientele, would strengthen Capillarys ability to unlock post- acquisition efficiencies in the loyalty space.

The base consideration to be paid for this acquisition is $20 million, subject to customary closing adjustments towards net debt, working capital and other adjustments as set out in the definitive agreements.

The company expects to complete this transaction within 180 days from signing date.

Capillary Technologies India, a software product company offering artificial intelligence (AI)-based cloud-native software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions primarily to enterprise customers globally to develop loyalty of its consumer and channel partners.

The company had recorded 30% YoY drop in net profit to Rs 7.99 crore despite a 16% increase in operating revenue to Rs 184.04 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

