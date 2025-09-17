Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / India well-positioned to substantially increase its share in global medical technology market

India well-positioned to substantially increase its share in global medical technology market

Image

Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Amit Agrawal, Secretary of the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, yesterday presented Indias strategic vision to establish itself as a global leader in medical technology during his keynote address at the APACMed Medical Technology Forum (MTF) 2025 Leadership Dialogue on Unlocking India for Global Leadership in MedTech. Highlighting Indias distinct demographic advantage, sustained economic growth, and conducive policy environment, Agrawal stated that India is well-positioned to substantially increase its share in the global medical technology market by 2047. This expansion will be driven by the scaling up of public healthcare programmes, rising disposable incomes, and broader access to medical services, establishing India as one of the worlds most promising MedTech markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dev Accelerator lists at slight premium

Dev Accelerator lists at slight premium

Urban Company shines on market debut

Urban Company shines on market debut

Larsen & Toubro wins grid infrastructure orders in India and UAE

Larsen & Toubro wins grid infrastructure orders in India and UAE

Shares of Jay Ambe Supermarkets list in MT Group

Shares of Jay Ambe Supermarkets list in MT Group

One 97 Communications enables Paytm Postpaid on UPI

One 97 Communications enables Paytm Postpaid on UPI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyDividend Stock TodayLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon