India wholesale price inflation eases to 2.31% in January

India wholesale price inflation eases to 2.31% in January

Last Updated : Feb 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Indias annual rate of inflation based on all India Wholesale Price Index (WPI) number came in at 2.31% (provisional) for the month of January, 2025 over January, 2024, government data released on Friday showed. Wholesale price inflation moderated due to the decline in prices of food items especially vegetables. The Wholesale Price Index (WPI) based inflation was 2.37 per cent in December 2024. It was 0.33 per cent in January 2024. As per the data, inflation in food items eased to 5.88 per cent in January, as against 8.47 per cent in December 2024. Inflation in vegetables came down significantly to 8.35 per cent, as against 28.65 per cent in December 2024.

 

First Published: Feb 14 2025 | 12:42 PM IST

