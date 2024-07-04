Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gains for fifth session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is quoting at Rs 170.15, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 78.17% in last one year as compared to a 25.53% gain in NIFTY and a 67.71% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 170.15, up 0.5% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24350.9. The Sensex is at 80221.9, up 0.29%. Indian Oil Corporation Ltd has added around 6.84% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Indian Oil Corporation Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41784.5, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 164.38 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 220.75 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 170.35, up 0.32% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 6.03 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

