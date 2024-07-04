Coal India Ltd spurts 0.93%, gains for five straight sessions

Coal India Ltd is quoting at Rs 489.45, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 111.52% in last one year as compared to a 25.53% gain in NIFTY and a 67.71% gain in the Nifty Energy.

Coal India Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 489.45, up 0.93% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.27% on the day, quoting at 24350.9. The Sensex is at 80221.9, up 0.29%. Coal India Ltd has added around 6.28% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Coal India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 8.46% in last one month and is currently quoting at 41784.5, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 42.69 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 106.73 lakh shares in last one month.

Coal India Ltd is up 111.52% in last one year as compared to a 25.53% gain in NIFTY and a 67.71% gain in the Nifty Energy index.

The PE of the stock is 18.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

The PE of the stock is 18.96 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

