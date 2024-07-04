NSE introduces price cap for SME IPOs to curb volatility

Under the new rule, a price cap of 90% above the issue price will be applied to all SME IPOs. This means the opening price cannot surge more than 90% compared to the price at which the shares were offered during the IPO.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has implemented a new regulation to standardise price discovery during the pre-opening session for SME IPOs. Effective 4 July 2024, this move aims to bring consistency across exchanges and potentially curb excessive volatility in the opening price.