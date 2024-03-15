Sensex (    %)
                             
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Last Updated : Mar 15 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd, ITI Ltd, Apollo Tyres Ltd and Biocon Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 15 March 2024.
Indian Oil Corporation Ltd crashed 6.83% to Rs 158.8 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 57.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.04 lakh shares in the past one month.
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd lost 6.53% to Rs 467.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 10.26 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.72 lakh shares in the past one month.
ITI Ltd tumbled 6.12% to Rs 258.65. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.71 lakh shares in the past one month.
Apollo Tyres Ltd shed 5.49% to Rs 475.25. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.43 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 94688 shares in the past one month.
Biocon Ltd slipped 5.30% to Rs 252.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 2.08 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.28 lakh shares in the past one month.
First Published: Mar 15 2024 | 3:00 PM IST

