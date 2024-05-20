Indian Railway Finance Corporation standalone net profit rises 33.62% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 4.51% to Rs 6473.56 croreNet profit of Indian Railway Finance Corporation rose 33.62% to Rs 1717.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1285.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 4.51% to Rs 6473.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 6194.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 3.97% to Rs 6412.10 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 6167.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.32% to Rs 26645.36 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23721.97 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
