Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Railways cut down advance reservation period from current 120 days to 60 days

Indian Railways cut down advance reservation period from current 120 days to 60 days

Image

Last Updated : Oct 18 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

Indian Railways has cut down Advance Reservation Period from current 120 days to 60 days w.e.f. 01.11.2024; excluding the date of the journey .The Ministry of Railways has announced this change in the Advance Reservation Period (ARP) for train bookings by Indian travelers in order to promote genuine passengers. The decision will help the Railway Board to improve the visibility of genuine demand for rail travel in India. It was being noticed that about 21 percent of reservations done for 61 to 120 day periods were getting cancelled. Further, 5 percent of passengers were neither canceling their tickets nor were they undertaking the journey. This No Show trend was also one of the factors behind the decision, which will help Indian Railways in better planning of special trains during peak seasons.

 

This decision aims to improve ticket availability for genuine passengers and reduce instances of cancellations and no-shows, which result in wastage of reserved berths, Ministry of Railways noted. Based on the emerging reservation trends & passengers uncertainty of travel, Indian Railways, keeps changing their ARP policy. Certain daytime express trains like the Taj Express and Gomti Express will continue to follow the lower time limits for advance reservations. The 365-day ARP limit for foreign tourists remains unchanged. All existing Bookings made under the 120-day ARP prior to October 31, 2024, will remain valid. Reservations made beyond the new ARP of 60 days will still be eligible for cancellation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Silver may get dragged down with industrial metals; Dip buying preferred

Silver may get dragged down with industrial metals; Dip buying preferred

Infosys

Infosys share price slips 4.5% despite raising FY25 guidance; here's why

India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 live score updates

India vs New Zealand LIVE SCORE updates 1st Test Day 3: Rachin hits 2nd ton, NZ lead over 275 runs

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex down 100 pts, at 80,900, Nifty at 24,750; Financials up, IT drags

CNG

MGL, IGL stocks tank up to 14%; Why are CGD shares falling in trade today?

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 18 2024 | 11:12 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon