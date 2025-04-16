Wednesday, April 16, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 769.23% in the March 2025 quarter

MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 769.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Apr 16 2025 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 219.86% to Rs 23.35 crore

Net profit of MRP Agro rose 769.23% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 219.86% to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 590.00% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 140.56% to Rs 103.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.357.30 220 103.9243.20 141 OPM %9.764.79 -9.122.94 - PBDT3.280.35 837 10.451.34 680 PBT2.850.35 714 9.041.34 575 NP2.260.26 769 6.901.00 590

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Ganesha Ecosphere invests Rs 2-cr in associate company, Ganesha Recycling Chain

Ganesha Ecosphere invests Rs 2-cr in associate company, Ganesha Recycling Chain

Premiumcapital goods sector, capital goods

Result preview: Capital goods sector may see modest profit growth in Q4

India's automotive industry contributes 7.1% to India's Gross Domestic Product says NITI Aayog

India's automotive industry contributes 7.1% to India's Gross Domestic Product says NITI Aayog

Southwest monsoon rainfall most likely to be above normal at 105% of Long Period Average

Southwest monsoon rainfall most likely to be above normal at 105% of Long Period Average

Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. recommends final dividend

Board of ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. recommends final dividend

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 16 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to WatchGold-Silver Rate TodayPBKS vs KKR LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEUP Board Result 2025Garena Free Fire Max CodeQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon