MRP Agro standalone net profit rises 769.23% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 219.86% to Rs 23.35 croreNet profit of MRP Agro rose 769.23% to Rs 2.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 219.86% to Rs 23.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 590.00% to Rs 6.90 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 140.56% to Rs 103.92 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 43.20 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales23.357.30 220 103.9243.20 141 OPM %9.764.79 -9.122.94 - PBDT3.280.35 837 10.451.34 680 PBT2.850.35 714 9.041.34 575 NP2.260.26 769 6.901.00 590
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content