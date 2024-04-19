Wipro consolidated net profit declines 7.80% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 4.23% to Rs 22208.30 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 2.69% to Rs 11045.20 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 11350.00 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.80% to Rs 89760.30 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90487.60 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Wipro declined 7.80% to Rs 2834.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3074.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 4.23% to Rs 22208.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23190.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.