Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 22.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Indian Toners & Developers standalone net profit declines 22.39% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales decline 4.88% to Rs 40.70 crore

Net profit of Indian Toners & Developers declined 22.39% to Rs 6.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 4.88% to Rs 40.70 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 42.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 14.15% to Rs 22.44 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 26.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 2.40% to Rs 152.99 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 156.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales40.7042.79 -5 152.99156.75 -2 OPM %21.4321.10 -21.5821.35 - PBDT10.2210.91 -6 38.9239.46 -1 PBT9.049.50 -5 33.5034.05 -2 NP6.698.62 -22 22.4426.14 -14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 41.89% in the March 2025 quarter

Sharda Cropchem consolidated net profit rises 41.89% in the March 2025 quarter

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit declines 10.51% in the March 2025 quarter

NIIT Learning Systems consolidated net profit declines 10.51% in the March 2025 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.64% in the March 2025 quarter

V-Guard Industries consolidated net profit rises 19.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit rises 52.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit rises 52.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 14.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 14.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon