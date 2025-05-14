Wednesday, May 14, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 14.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Cement consolidated net profit declines 14.90% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 14 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales rise 2.43% to Rs 5532.02 crore

Net profit of Shree Cement declined 14.90% to Rs 574.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 674.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.43% to Rs 5532.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 5401.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 53.13% to Rs 1122.77 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 2395.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 5.49% to Rs 19282.83 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 20403.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales5532.025401.01 2 19282.8320403.80 -5 OPM %25.8226.33 -20.4022.14 - PBDT1545.211509.40 2 4318.294856.52 -11 PBT757.67807.09 -6 1311.512959.20 -56 NP574.32674.88 -15 1122.772395.70 -53

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 17.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Saven Technologies standalone net profit declines 17.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 992.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Shree Rama Multi-Tech standalone net profit rises 992.54% in the March 2025 quarter

Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit rises 111.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Keystone Realtors consolidated net profit rises 111.21% in the March 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 37.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Edelweiss Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 37.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Hikal consolidated net profit rises 48.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Hikal consolidated net profit rises 48.08% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 14 2025 | 5:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCBSE Class 12 Results 2025Q4 Results LIVE UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayHAL Q4 Results 2025RCB Players UpdateQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon