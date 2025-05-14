Integra Engineering India consolidated net profit rises 52.96% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 26.60% to Rs 42.26 croreNet profit of Integra Engineering India rose 52.96% to Rs 4.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.70 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 26.60% to Rs 42.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 33.38 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 27.34% to Rs 18.49 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.52 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 12.97% to Rs 165.86 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 146.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales42.2633.38 27 165.86146.82 13 OPM %18.2713.87 -18.9816.48 - PBDT7.004.59 53 30.0323.80 26 PBT5.933.84 54 26.4021.02 26 NP4.132.70 53 18.4914.52 27
