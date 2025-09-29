Monday, September 29, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indices opens higher; breadth negative

Indices opens higher; breadth negative

Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 9:50 AM IST
The key equity benchmarks traded with minor gains in early trade. The Nifty traded above the 24,700 level. Realty, metal and PSU bank shares advanced, while FMCG and private bank stocks declined.

At 09:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, gained 128.32 points or 0.16% to 80,554.78. The Nifty 50 index rose 52.55 points or 0.21% to 24,708.55.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.46% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.30%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,857 shares rose and 1,190 shares fell. A total of 191 shares were unchanged.

 

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 5,687.58 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,843.21 crore in the Indian equity market on 26 September 2025, provisional data showed.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Softtech Engineers rose 1.28% after the company said that it has secured an order worth Rs 17.16 crore from Airports Authority of India (AAI) for its BIM-based Project Monitoring System (BPMS) software application. The project involves deploying Softtechs AI and ML-enabled CivitINFRA product to implement a unified enterprise solution integrated with BIM software.

Dev Information Technology gained 2.64% after the company secured an order worth Rs 82 lakh from Rajcomp Info Services, a government of Rajasthan undertaking. The WebMyWay project involves the development, maintenance, and support of portals and websites to ensure responsive, mobile-friendly delivery of departmental information

Brahmaputra Infrastructure added 2.88% after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 169.45 crore from the National Highway Authority of India. The project involves four-laning of the JorabatShillong (Barapani) section of NH-40 (New NH-6) in Assam and Meghalaya on an item rate (percentage) basis, to be executed within 12 months.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper rose 0.39% to 6.518 from the previous close of 6.517.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 88.7175 compared with its close of 88.7200 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 3 October 2025 settlement rose 0.60% to Rs 114,475.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.21% to 97.95.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.62% to 4.161.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for November 2025 settlement shed 42 cents or 0.60% to $69.71 a barrel.

Global Markets:

Asian market traded mostly higher on Monday as investors looked past the latest tariff developments.

Investors braced for a possible shutdown of the U.S. government, which would in turn delay publication of the September payrolls report and a raft of other key data.

President Donald Trump will meet with the top Democratic and Republican leaders in Congress later on Monday to discuss extending government funding. Without a deal a shutdown would begin from Wednesday, which is also when new U.S. tariffs on heavy trucks, pharmaceuticals and other items go into effect.

On the data front, China's industrial profits returned to growth in August even as businesses braced for a broader economic slowdown amid persistent demand woes.

Industrial profits rose 20.4% in August from a year earlier, reversing a 1.5% year-on-year decline in July, while profits grew 0.9% in the first eight months compared to a 1.7% decline in the January-July period, National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of Australia was set to kickstart its two-day policy meeting where it is reportedly expected to hold its cash rate steady at 3.6%.

On Friday, all the three major averages on Wall Street edged higher following the release of crucial U.S. inflation data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average advanced 299.97 points, or 0.65%, to close at 46,247.29. The S&P 500 added 0.59% to close at 6,643.70, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.44% to settle at 22,484.07.

Fridays rally snapped a three-day losing streak for the major indexes but still ended the week down. The Nasdaq Composite and S&P 500 slid 0.7% and 0.3%, marking each indexs first losing week in four. The Dow shed 0.2%.

U.S. core inflation held steady in August, keeping the Federal Reserve on track for expected rate cuts. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index rose 0.3% in the month, lifting the annual headline inflation rate to 2.7% from 2.6% in July. Core PCE, which excludes food and energy, increased 0.2% on the month and remained unchanged at 2.9% year-on-year.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Lupin to acquire VISUfarma to broaden its portfolio of ophthalmic biz

Dev IT gains on bagging Rs 82 lakh order from Rajcomp Info Services

Brahmaputra Infra gains on bagging Rs 169-cr NHAI order

Allied Blenders and Distillers appoints Jayantt Bhalchandra Manmadkar as CFO

Parag Milk Foods allots 57.33 lakh equity shares on conversion of FCCBs

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 9:33 AM IST

