Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Volumes soar at MMTC Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 3:05 PM IST
MMTC Ltd clocked volume of 687.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50.35 lakh shares
Castrol India Ltd, FDC Ltd, Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd, K E C International Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 03 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
MMTC Ltd clocked volume of 687.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 13.66 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 50.35 lakh shares. The stock gained 10.77% to Rs.87.80. Volumes stood at 30.98 lakh shares in the last session.
Castrol India Ltd notched up volume of 778.91 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.42 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 68.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 15.46% to Rs.247.30. Volumes stood at 99.58 lakh shares in the last session.
FDC Ltd notched up volume of 24.01 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 10.81 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.22 lakh shares. The stock rose 5.50% to Rs.496.50. Volumes stood at 1.82 lakh shares in the last session.
Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd registered volume of 5.18 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.33 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 62095 shares. The stock rose 4.62% to Rs.925.65. Volumes stood at 66385 shares in the last session.
K E C International Ltd recorded volume of 54.75 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.27 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7.53 lakh shares. The stock gained 2.46% to Rs.924.45. Volumes stood at 3.38 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

France flag

French man pleads guilty to charges of collecting military data in Russia

Chinese military drill, Taiwan Chinese military drill, Taiwan

Taiwan demands release of fishing vessel, 6 crew members held by China

ipo market listing share market

Vraj Iron hits upper circuit after listing at 16% premium over issue price

AI

LatentView Analytics bags 70% stake in Decision Point for $39.1 million

pharma medicine drugs

Pharma shares shine; Dr Reddy's, FDC, Glenmark, Suven trade at record highs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon