Affle India announces resignation of director

Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
With effect from 01 July 2024
Affle India announced that Noelia Amoedo Casqueiro has resigned both as Director of Affle (India) and its subsidiaries and as CEO of Affle Iberia S.L, Spain (earlier known as Mediasmart Mobile S.L.). Noelia joined Affle Group in March 2020 as part of the acquisition Mediasmart Mobile S.L. The resignations are effective from 01 July 2024 and it was based on mutual understanding achieved after the final payment was made under the Share Purchase Agreement dated 28 February 2020.
Further, it is also informed that Moshe Vaknin has also resigned as director of YouAppi entities, and the resignations are effective from 01 July 2024 and it was based on mutual understanding achieved after the final payment was made under the Share Purchase Agreement dated 24 May 2023.
First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

