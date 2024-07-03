Business Standard
PM's aura diminished; his govt on its last legs, can fall anytime: Cong

PM Modi said that for his party BJP, the Constitution is not just a compilation of articles but its spirit and words are very important too

Congress has been referring to the PM as 'one-third PM'. (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

The Congress on Wednesday claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's legitimacy has been diminished to "one-third" and his government is on its "last legs" and can fall anytime.
The opposition party's assertion came over Prime Minister Modi's remarks in the Rajya Sabha that since the results came out, one Congress leader kept on beating the drum that there is a "one-third government" in place.
"What can be a bigger truth than this that we have completed 10 years, 20 more are left. One-third is done, two-thirds are still left and so we are very happy for this prediction," Modi said in his reply to the debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address to the joint sitting of Parliament.
Modi's remarks were an apparent dig at Congress leader Jairam Ramesh, who has been referring to the PM as 'one-third PM'.
Reacting to the remarks, Congress general secretary Ramesh said, "As always, the 'one-third' Pradhan Mantri is distorting. The label of 'ek tihai (one-third)' does not refer to his government's tenure. It refers to our very own non-biological PM."

"After the resounding personal, political, and moral defeat of June 4th, it is his legitimacy and aura that has been diminished to one-third - and he himself is dependent on two other Ns for his political survival. His Government is anyways on its last legs and can fall anytime," Ramesh said in an apparent reference to JD(U)'s Nitish Kumar and TDP's N Chandrababu Naidu.
In his speech in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Modi said the 2024 general election verdict showed people have rejected propaganda and voted for performance. He said the politics of misleading people has been defeated.
Modi said that for his party BJP, the Constitution is not just a compilation of articles but its spirit and words are very important too.

Topics : Narendra Modi India Prime Minister Jairam Ramesh BJP

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 3:15 PM IST

