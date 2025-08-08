PTC India consolidated net profit rises 12.16% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.96% to Rs 3976.31 croreNet profit of PTC India rose 12.16% to Rs 195.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 173.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.96% to Rs 3976.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4516.73 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3976.314516.73 -12 OPM %7.255.40 -PBDT291.10205.32 42 PBT288.74203.05 42 NP195.05173.90 12
