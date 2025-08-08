KM Sugar Mills consolidated net profit rises 87.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.85% to Rs 208.23 croreNet profit of KM Sugar Mills rose 87.30% to Rs 13.13 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.01 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.85% to Rs 208.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 169.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales208.23169.50 23 OPM %12.5111.25 -PBDT23.0815.15 52 PBT17.889.83 82 NP13.137.01 87
