Repco Home Finance consolidated net profit rises 2.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.61% to Rs 431.31 croreNet profit of Repco Home Finance rose 2.32% to Rs 115.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 112.53 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.61% to Rs 431.31 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 404.55 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales431.31404.55 7 OPM %91.1090.20 -PBDT154.03140.34 10 PBT146.33136.60 7 NP115.14112.53 2
