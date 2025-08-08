Kewal Kiran Clothing consolidated net profit rises 24.08% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 54.55% to Rs 233.75 croreNet profit of Kewal Kiran Clothing rose 24.08% to Rs 31.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 25.21 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 54.55% to Rs 233.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 151.25 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales233.75151.25 55 OPM %17.7618.21 -PBDT51.7637.62 38 PBT41.2434.78 19 NP31.2825.21 24
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content