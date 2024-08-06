Business Standard
Indigo Paints consolidated net profit declines 15.59% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 5:20 PM IST
Sales rise 7.81% to Rs 310.96 crore
Net profit of Indigo Paints declined 15.59% to Rs 26.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 31.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 7.81% to Rs 310.96 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 288.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales310.96288.42 8 OPM %15.2317.03 -PBDT50.9452.44 -3 PBT35.6942.34 -16 NP26.2031.04 -16
First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

