Indo Count Industries consolidated net profit declines 28.59% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 2.67% to Rs 1035.85 croreNet profit of Indo Count Industries declined 28.59% to Rs 81.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 114.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 2.67% to Rs 1035.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1008.96 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales1035.851008.96 3 OPM %15.2016.31 -PBDT135.90171.07 -21 PBT110.79150.84 -27 NP81.54114.18 -29
