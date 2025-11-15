Indo Euro Indchem standalone net profit rises 800.00% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 208.79% to Rs 2.81 croreNet profit of Indo Euro Indchem rose 800.00% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 208.79% to Rs 2.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.810.91 209 OPM %-0.71-17.58 -PBDT0.130.04 225 PBT0.120.02 500 NP0.090.01 800
