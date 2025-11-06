Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Indoco Remedies reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.93 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Sales rise 9.56% to Rs 471.83 crore

Net Loss of Indoco Remedies reported to Rs 7.93 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 9.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 9.56% to Rs 471.83 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 430.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales471.83430.66 10 OPM %9.129.35 -PBDT19.2523.98 -20 PBT-13.00-4.84 -169 NP-7.93-9.57 17

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Shree Precoated Steels reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.16 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ola Electric Mobility reports consolidated net loss of Rs 418.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ola Electric Mobility reports consolidated net loss of Rs 418.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Updater Services consolidated net profit declines 29.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Updater Services consolidated net profit declines 29.27% in the September 2025 quarter

IGIL jumps after Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 130 cr; revenue up 21% on festive boost

IGIL jumps after Q3 PAT rises 18% YoY to Rs 130 cr; revenue up 21% on festive boost

Angel One client base climbs 23% YoY in Oct'25

Angel One client base climbs 23% YoY in Oct'25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon