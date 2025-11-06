Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 01:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Angel One client base climbs 23% YoY in Oct'25

Angel One client base climbs 23% YoY in Oct'25

Image

Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 12:53 PM IST

Angel One announced that its client base jumped 22.5% year-on-year (YoY) to 34.57 million in October 2025, compared with 28.22 million in October 2024.

The companys client base also rose 1.5% month-on-month (MoM) in October 2025 from 34.08 million recorded in September 2025.

Gross client acquisition dropped 19.8% YoY to 0.56 million in October 2025 as against 0.70 million in October 2024.

Angel One reported an Average Daily Turnover (ADTO), based on Notional Turnover, of Rs 59,29,400 crore in October 2025, reflecting a 23.1% MoM growth and a 22.4% YoY increase. The ADTO from the Futures & Options (F&O) segment stood at Rs 57,54,400 crore for the month, marking a 23.2% MoM rise and a 20.4% YoY increase.

 

Based on option premium turnover, the ADTO in the cash segment increased to Rs 7,900 crore in October 2025, up 3.9% MoM and 1.4% YoY. The commodity segment reported a significantly higher ADTO of Rs 1,67,100 crore, marking an increase of 19.8% MoM and a massive 200.8% YoY surge.

Angel One is the largest listed retail stockbroking house in India in terms of active clients on NSE. The company provides brokerage and advisory services, margin funding, loans against shares, and distribution of third-party financial products to its clients. The brokerage and allied services are offered through online and digital platforms and a network of authorized persons.

Also Read

Shriram Life Insurance

Shriram Life posts 17% rise in individual new business premium in H1FY26

carbon emissions, pollution

Satellite hunt for 'superpollutant' receives $100 million new funding

India vs Australia 4th T20 live scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 4th T20I: Team India eye series lead; Toss at 1:15 PM IST

Gemini Deep Research tool lets you select your sources

Gemini Deep Research can now fetch data from Google Workspace apps: Details

PAN card, Aadhar Card

Your PAN may become inoperative from Jan 1 if you miss this deadline

The companys consolidated net profit dropped 49.98% to Rs 211.73 crore on a 20.56% fall in total revenue from operations to Rs 1,204.20 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

The counter shed 0.25% to Rs 2,514.50 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Exxaro Tiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Exxaro Tiles Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

broader mkt underperforms; consumer durables shares decline

broader mkt underperforms; consumer durables shares decline

Arihant Foundations acquires two prime land Parcels in Chennai with GDV of Rs 500 crore

Arihant Foundations acquires two prime land Parcels in Chennai with GDV of Rs 500 crore

GBP/USD extends rebound from 7-month slump; BoE decision in focus

GBP/USD extends rebound from 7-month slump; BoE decision in focus

DXY pulls back under 100 mark; Fed officials speech eyed

DXY pulls back under 100 mark; Fed officials speech eyed

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon