Updater Services consolidated net profit declines 29.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 729.34 croreNet profit of Updater Services declined 29.27% to Rs 19.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 729.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 679.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales729.34679.99 7 OPM %4.336.43 -PBDT35.5147.69 -26 PBT23.5835.37 -33 NP19.8928.12 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content