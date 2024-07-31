Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 29.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 25.25% to Rs 123.36 crore

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Net profit of Sasken Technologies declined 29.38% to Rs 18.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.25% to Rs 123.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 98.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.123.3698.494.219.4322.0830.7219.0728.8618.1525.70