Sasken Technologies consolidated net profit declines 29.38% in the June 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
Sales rise 25.25% to Rs 123.36 crore
Net profit of Sasken Technologies declined 29.38% to Rs 18.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 25.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.25% to Rs 123.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 98.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales123.3698.49 25 OPM %4.219.43 -PBDT22.0830.72 -28 PBT19.0728.86 -34 NP18.1525.70 -29
First Published: Jul 31 2024 | 5:45 PM IST

