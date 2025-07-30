Jindal Drilling & Industries consolidated net profit rises 50.73% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 48.61% to Rs 254.09 croreNet profit of Jindal Drilling & Industries rose 50.73% to Rs 66.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 48.61% to Rs 254.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 170.98 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales254.09170.98 49 OPM %42.0422.54 -PBDT122.3967.49 81 PBT85.2051.47 66 NP66.1143.86 51
