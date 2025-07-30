Wednesday, July 30, 2025 | 05:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 36.96% in the June 2025 quarter

ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 36.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 2542.37 crore

Net profit of ITD Cementation India rose 36.96% to Rs 137.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 2542.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2381.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2542.372381.49 7 OPM %9.169.30 -PBDT204.58184.52 11 PBT163.52135.09 21 NP137.22100.19 37

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 30 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

