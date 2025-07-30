ITD Cementation India consolidated net profit rises 36.96% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.76% to Rs 2542.37 croreNet profit of ITD Cementation India rose 36.96% to Rs 137.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 100.19 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 6.76% to Rs 2542.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2381.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales2542.372381.49 7 OPM %9.169.30 -PBDT204.58184.52 11 PBT163.52135.09 21 NP137.22100.19 37
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content