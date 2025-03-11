Tuesday, March 11, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
KPI Green Energy appoints Surinder Kumar Negi as COO

Last Updated : Mar 11 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
KPI Green Energy announce the appointment of Surinder Kumar Negi as its Chief Operating Officer (COO). Surinder Kumar Negi brings over four decades of extensive experience in the power transmission, renewable energy, and infrastructure development sectors, having held leadership roles at NTPC, POWERGRID, ALSTOM, Reliance Energy, Gujarat Energy Transmission Corporation (GETCO), and Skipperseil.

Hexaware Technologies inaugurates global business headquarters in Jersey City

Andrew Yule & Company receives update in LT credit ratings

Vaibhav Global allots 17m604 equity shares under ESOP

Arvind Lifestyle Brands' Club A set to open stores in Hyderabad and Bangalore

Coal imports in India during April to December 2024 dip by 8.4%

First Published: Mar 11 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

