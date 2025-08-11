Monday, August 11, 2025 | 03:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 1.01% in the June 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Sales decline 11.12% to Rs 1037.08 crore

Net profit of Prakash Industries rose 1.01% to Rs 91.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 90.49 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 11.12% to Rs 1037.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1166.86 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1037.081166.86 -11 OPM %13.3011.30 -PBDT133.13125.73 6 PBT91.4090.49 1 NP91.4090.49 1

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 3:16 PM IST

