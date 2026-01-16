Friday, January 16, 2026 | 09:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Indus Towers announces incorporation of subsidiaries in Nigeria and Zambia

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST
Indus Towers announced that its step-down subsidiaries, Indus Towers Management FZE and Indus Towers Investment FZE have incorporated subsidiaries in Nigeria and Zambia, namely Indus Towers Nigeria and Indus Towers Infra Zambia, respectively, as per the Certificates of Incorporation issued on 15 January 2026.

The object of these subsidiaries is to carry on the business of establishing, erecting, installing, operating, managing, and maintaining telecommunication towers, masts, poles, antennas, and other related infrastructure for telecommunication, broadcasting, or wireless communication purposes, along with such other objects as specified in the Memorandum of Association.

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

