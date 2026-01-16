Delta Corp consolidated net profit declines 60.03% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 14.23% to Rs 160.28 croreNet profit of Delta Corp declined 60.03% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.23% to Rs 160.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 186.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales160.28186.88 -14 OPM %13.9726.03 -PBDT28.8159.35 -51 PBT18.7046.81 -60 NP14.2835.73 -60
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST