Delta Corp consolidated net profit declines 60.03% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.23% to Rs 160.28 crore

Net profit of Delta Corp declined 60.03% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.23% to Rs 160.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 186.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.160.28186.8813.9726.0328.8159.3518.7046.8114.2835.73

Powered by Capital Market - Live News