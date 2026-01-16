Friday, January 16, 2026 | 09:10 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit rises 58.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 536.56 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom rose 58.74% to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 536.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 511.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales536.56511.15 5 OPM %14.4316.25 -PBDT102.19106.45 -4 PBT28.1819.47 45 NP21.7013.67 59

First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

