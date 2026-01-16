Hathway Cable & Datacom consolidated net profit rises 58.74% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 4.97% to Rs 536.56 crore

Net profit of Hathway Cable & Datacom rose 58.74% to Rs 21.70 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 13.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.97% to Rs 536.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 511.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.536.56511.1514.4316.25102.19106.4528.1819.4721.7013.67

