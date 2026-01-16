Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit rises 571.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 139.31% to Rs 127.17 crore

Net profit of Ravindra Energy rose 571.56% to Rs 14.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 139.31% to Rs 127.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.127.1753.1425.4013.4626.427.1918.054.4214.642.18

