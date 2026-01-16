Ravindra Energy consolidated net profit rises 571.56% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 139.31% to Rs 127.17 croreNet profit of Ravindra Energy rose 571.56% to Rs 14.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 139.31% to Rs 127.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 53.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales127.1753.14 139 OPM %25.4013.46 -PBDT26.427.19 267 PBT18.054.42 308 NP14.642.18 572
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Smartworks Coworking Spaces reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.24 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 16 2026 | 9:04 AM IST