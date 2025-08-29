Friday, August 29, 2025 | 03:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Indus Towers appoints Vineet Jain as chief supply chain management officer

Indus Towers appoints Vineet Jain as chief supply chain management officer

Image

Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Indus Towers announced the appointment of Vineet Jain as the chief supply chain management officer (CSCMO) of the company, effective 3 September 2025.

The decision was approved by the companys board of directors based on the recommendation of the HR, nomination and remuneration committee.

In his new role, Jain will be responsible for overseeing end-to-end supply chain strategy, procurement, logistics, and operational efficiency across Indus Towers' Pan-India telecom infrastructure.

Vineet Jain brings over 25 years of leadership experience in supply chain management, P&L delivery, digital transformation, and business establishment. He has a strong track record in managing complex procurement systems, network modeling, and building agile supply chains.

 

Before joining Indus Towers, he was Senior Vice President Head of Supply Chain at Havells India, overseeing demand planning, logistics, warehousing, and supply chain excellence. He has also held leadership roles at Reliance Retail and Walmart India, where he helped establish their B2B e-commerce grocery operations and led supply chain functions.

Also Read

Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM LIVE: Mukesh Ambani announces JIO IPO for 2026; launches new unit 'Reliance Intelligence'

trade talk, US India

India holds informal talks with US, rules out retaliation for now

Asia Cup Hockey 2025 LIVE UPDATES India vs China

India vs China LIVE SCORE, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Match underway; IND 0-0 CHN (1st quarter)

Tamil Thalaivas team analysis

PKL 2025: Tamil Thalaivas match list, SWOT analysis, squad, live streaming

Pension, NPS

A frozen NPS account can derail your tax break: Here's why it happens

Earlier, he worked with GSK Consumer, Yum! Restaurants, Reckitt Benckiser, and NestlIndia in logistics, procurement, and planning roles. Jain holds a B.Tech in Electrical Engineering from NIT Kurukshetra and an MBA in Supply Chain Management from IIM Mumbai.

Indus Towers provides tower and related infrastructure and deploys, owns and manages telecom towers and communication structures for various mobile operators. As on 31 December 2024, Bharti Airtel owned 50.005% stake in the company.

The company reported 9.8% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,736.8 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1,925.9 crore recorded in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations, however, increased by 9.1% YoY to Rs 8,057.6 crore in the June25 quarter.

Shares of Indus Towers rose 0.85% to Rs 338.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

FMCG stocks play safe haven role as market ship rocks in rough seas

FMCG stocks play safe haven role as market ship rocks in rough seas

CG Power gains after arm establishes OSAT facility in Gujarat

CG Power gains after arm establishes OSAT facility in Gujarat

Stock Alert: Afcons Infra, CG Power, AGI Infra, Belrise Inds

Stock Alert: Afcons Infra, CG Power, AGI Infra, Belrise Inds

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

Indices edge higher in early trade; breadth strong

INR retreats in opening trades as tariff concerns weigh

INR retreats in opening trades as tariff concerns weigh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:02 AM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffGarena Free Fire Max code TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon