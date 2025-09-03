Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 12:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Technology / Tech News / WordPress launches Telex AI to help users design sites without coding

WordPress launches Telex AI to help users design sites without coding

According to WordPress, Telex lets users type prompts to generate Gutenberg blocks, which can be added as plug-ins or used in WordPress Playground

WordPress' Telex

WordPress' Telex

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

WordPress has introduced an experimental AI tool named Telex, announced by WordPress co-founder and Automattic chief executive Matt Mullenweg at the WordCamp US 2025 conference in Portland. He described Telex as “V0 or Lovable, but specifically for WordPress,” comparing it to other AI-based “vibe coding” services that allow users to build software using prompts. Among its features, Telex can create Gutenberg blocks and even simple animations.

Telex AI: How it works

During his keynote at WordCamp, Mullenweg demonstrated how Telex can generate Gutenberg blocks: the basic building pieces of WordPress websites, such as text, images or columns. He also showed how a developer used Telex to build a simple marketing advertisement.
 
 
Telex is available at telex.automattic.ai and is currently marked “experimental.” Users can type a prompt describing the block they want, and the tool generates it as a .zip file. This can then be added as a plug-in to a WordPress site or used in WordPress Playground, a browser-based version of WordPress that runs without a host. 

Part of WordPress’s mission

Mullenweg said Telex fits into WordPress’s broader vision of making publishing accessible. “When we think about democratised publishing, embedded in that is WordPress’s mission: taking things that were difficult to do, that required coding knowledge, and making them accessible in a radically open way – in every language, at low cost, open source. We actually own it and have rights to it,” he said.

For now, Telex remains experimental, but it signals how WordPress is using AI to make site building simpler and more open. Its launch follows the creation of a dedicated AI team earlier this year, tasked with developing AI features that align with WordPress’s long-term mission.

What is WordPress

It is a web-based content management system (CMS) that allows users to create and manage websites and blogs without needing to code. Initially launched in 2003 as a blogging platform, it has evolved into a versatile tool for building various types of websites, including blogs, portfolios, business sites, and more. One of WordPress's standout features is its user-friendly interface, which allows users to create, edit, and manage content without needing extensive coding knowledge. The platform offers a wide range of themes and plugins, enabling users to customise the appearance and functionality of their sites to meet specific needs.

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 12:20 PM IST

