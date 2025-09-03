Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 12:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / TBO Tek Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TBO Tek Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST

NMDC Steel Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2025.

NMDC Steel Ltd, TD Power Systems Ltd, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd and Netweb Technologies India Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 03 September 2025.

TBO Tek Ltd surged 12.59% to Rs 1557.65 at 11:46 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.72 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7070 shares in the past one month.

 

NMDC Steel Ltd soared 8.03% to Rs 42.36. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.61 lakh shares in the past one month.

TD Power Systems Ltd spiked 8.00% to Rs 554.3. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.35 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48918 shares in the past one month.

Also Read

Delhi Rains, Rain

Torrential monsoon rains cause floods, landslides across Northern India

The Yokohama Smart City Project uses Smart Grid technology and solar panels to help cut energy consumption in homes and businesses by between 15% - 22%

ACME Solar jumps 6% on securing this deal from Tata Power; key details here

Dark clouds, clouds, Black Clouds, monsoon

How monsoon damage is forcing India to plug gaps in tracking infra lossespremium

Supreme Court, SC

Governors cannot examine legislative competence of bills: WB tells SC

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture

From boon to bane: How monsoon 2025 is turning into a nightmare for manypremium

Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd jumped 7.82% to Rs 57.21. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 12.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.27 lakh shares in the past one month.

Netweb Technologies India Ltd exploded 7.21% to Rs 2430.85. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 90948 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Government assures kapas arriving under MSP guidelines will be procured without disruption

Government assures kapas arriving under MSP guidelines will be procured without disruption

Dollar index stays flat as focus shifts to the closely-watched US Nonfarm Payrolls

Dollar index stays flat as focus shifts to the closely-watched US Nonfarm Payrolls

Barometers pare gains; Nifty below 24,600 level; pharma shares in demand

Barometers pare gains; Nifty below 24,600 level; pharma shares in demand

Quadrant Future Tek rises after securing Rs 129-cr Kavach System order from RailTel

Quadrant Future Tek rises after securing Rs 129-cr Kavach System order from RailTel

ACME Solar secures LOA for 50 MW FDRE project from Tata Power

ACME Solar secures LOA for 50 MW FDRE project from Tata Power

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon