Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 12:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Yen weakens near 149 amid political jitters

Yen weakens near 149 amid political jitters

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 12:16 PM IST
The Japanese Yen slipped toward 149 per dollar on Wednesday as political uncertainty and cautious BoJ signals fueled selling pressure. Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino offered no hawkish cues, though hopes for a BoJ rate hike later this year remain on wage and inflation expectations. Meanwhile, contrasting bets on Fed rate cuts could limit USD/JPY gains. Political jitters also weighed, with LDP leadership tensions resurfacing after Hiroshi Moriyamas planned resignation and calls for a new party election. Traders now await US JOLTS data, with the spotlight on Fridays Nonfarm Payrolls.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Barometers pare gains; Nifty below 24,600 level; pharma shares in demand

Barometers pare gains; Nifty below 24,600 level; pharma shares in demand

Quadrant Future Tek rises after securing Rs 129-cr Kavach System order from RailTel

Quadrant Future Tek rises after securing Rs 129-cr Kavach System order from RailTel

TBO Tek Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

TBO Tek Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Government assures kapas arriving under MSP guidelines will be procured without disruption

Government assures kapas arriving under MSP guidelines will be procured without disruption

Dollar index stays flat as focus shifts to the closely-watched US Nonfarm Payrolls

Dollar index stays flat as focus shifts to the closely-watched US Nonfarm Payrolls

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 12:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon