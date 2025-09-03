Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 12:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Government assures kapas arriving under MSP guidelines will be procured without disruption

Government assures kapas arriving under MSP guidelines will be procured without disruption

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Union Minister of Textiles, Giriraj Singh, chaired a high-level review meeting on 2nd September 2025 in to assess the preparedness for Minimum Support Price (MSP) operations for cotton during the upcoming Kharif Marketing Season 202526 commencing from 1st October 2025. Reiterating the Governments commitment to the welfare of cotton farmers, Union Minister assured that all kapas arriving under MSP guidelines will be procured without disruption, with a focus on timely, transparent, and farmer-centric service delivery. He reaffirmed Governments vision to protect the interest of cotton farmers by ensuring remunerative price for their produce and accelerate the shift towards a digitally empowered cotton ecosystem. Procurement of cotton under MSP will commence from 1stOctober in the North States, 15th October in the Central States and from 21st October 2025 in the South States.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Dollar index stays flat as focus shifts to the closely-watched US Nonfarm Payrolls

Dollar index stays flat as focus shifts to the closely-watched US Nonfarm Payrolls

Barometers pare gains; Nifty below 24,600 level; pharma shares in demand

Barometers pare gains; Nifty below 24,600 level; pharma shares in demand

Quadrant Future Tek rises after securing Rs 129-cr Kavach System order from RailTel

Quadrant Future Tek rises after securing Rs 129-cr Kavach System order from RailTel

ACME Solar secures LOA for 50 MW FDRE project from Tata Power

ACME Solar secures LOA for 50 MW FDRE project from Tata Power

L&T Technology Services announces strategic partnership with SiMa.ai

L&T Technology Services announces strategic partnership with SiMa.ai

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 11:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy US Visa UpdatesSemicon India 2025Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon