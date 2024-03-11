IndusInd Bank launches India's first contactless wearables for both credit and debit cards

Indus PayWear is all set to revolutionize the payment experience by allowing users to effortlessly tokenize their IndusInd Bank credit or debit card onto a chip-enabled wearable device. This will facilitate swift and secure tap-and-pay transactions at any contactless Point-of-Sale (PoS) terminal across the globe, eliminating the need for a physical card or even a payment app for purchases. The three versatile wearables, i.e. ring, watch clasp, and stickers, cater to diverse preferences of customers, with an affordable price ranging from Rs. 499 to Rs. 2999.

Empowered by a dedicated mobile application, Indus PayWear enables seamless DIY setup of the cards on the wearable by the customer. The Indus PayWear mobile app allows the customer to easily switch between cards, thereby making it a truly All-in-One wearable. In addition, the app provides transaction monitoring and efficient management/blocking of the wearable device for enhanced security. Security is paramount in the design of IndusPayWear, utilizing advanced tokenization technology that replaces actual card details with unique 'tokens' to bolster the safety and security of every transaction conducted through the wearable.

Furthermore, Indus PayWear transactions offer the rewards and security of the underlying debit or credit card. While transactions below Rs. 5000 are seamlessly done as a tap-and-pay using the wearable, transactions exceeding Rs. 5000 will necessitate the added security of the PIN of the linked card to be entered on the PoS machine, as per RBI guidelines.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

IndusInd Bank today announced the launch of its contactless payments wearables, 'Indus PayWear,' India's first All-in-One tokenizable wearables for both debit and credit cards exclusively on Mastercard, with the offering to be extended to other card networks shortly.